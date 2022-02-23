Creation Care Series begins March 10 at Trinity Episcopal

Beginning Thursday, March 10, Trinity Episcopal Church announced it will offer a five-week series on how to be a spiritual, mindful and responsible steward of God’s natural resources.

Each presentation will begin with light refreshments at 6 p.m. followed by a lecture at 6:30 p.m. in Trinity’s Parish Hall. The series takes place in celebration of Lent, the part of the church year leading up to Easter.

Schedule:

March 10: Holistic Spirituality: Prayer and Care for Self and Creation Father Charles Todd, Rector, Trinity Episcopal Church.

Father Charles Todd, Rector, Trinity Episcopal Church. March 17: What You Wear Matters Dr. Addie Martindale, Assistant Professor of Fashion Merchandising and Apparel Design.

Dr. Addie Martindale, Assistant Professor of Fashion Merchandising and Apparel Design. March 24: GreenRock Recycling Company: Local Solutions for a National Problem Jonathan Cook, CEO, GreenRock Recycling Company (formerly BoroRecycling LLC).

Jonathan Cook, CEO, GreenRock Recycling Company (formerly BoroRecycling LLC). March 31: Drawdown Georgia for Congregations - climate solutions for individuals and congregations A Georgia Interfaith Power and Light (GIPL) workshop.

A Georgia Interfaith Power and Light (GIPL) workshop. April 7: Movie Night A screening of environmentally relevant documentaries.

Trinity Episcopal is located at Veterans Memorial Highway and Country Club Road. All events in the series are free and open to the public. According to COVID protocol, masks are currently required, but the policy is subject to change. For questions, call Trinity at (912) 489-4208.