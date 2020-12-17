COVID prompts closure of Claxton’s 6-12 schools

Citing an uptick in COVID-19 cases among faculty, staff and students, the Evans County school system is closing three of its campuses – Claxton Middle School, Claxton High School and Second Chance Academy – Thursday and Friday as a precaution.

Claxton Elementary School has not seen the same effects and will remain open through the remainder of this week, the school district’s announcement to parents stated. Weekend meals were sent home with middle and high school students Thursday.

Students of those schools in effect have a two-day extension of Christmas break, which otherwise lasts from Monday, Dec. 21, to Jan. 3. Students are expected to return Jan. 4, 2021.

But the Evans County Schools district office will remain open through Friday, and employees of all the schools are expected to report to work Thursday and Friday “and follow administrative guidelines, which will be provided,” the announcement stated.