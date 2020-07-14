COVID numbers climb to near 700 in Bulloch

Medical staff at East Georgia Regional in Statesboro Tuesday were caring for 23 COVID-19 patients as the number of Bulloch County residents testing positive for the coronavirus reached 684. That number increased by 24 in 24 hours, said Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn.

The spread of COVID-19 can be slowed, if not stopped, by people wearing masks in public and observing social distancing practices, he said. Free masks will be available to the public Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., handed out by volunteers with “Stop the Spread Bulloch,” Bulloch County EMS and the City of Statesboro’s COVID-19 action team. The masks are reusable and were donated by Hanes, Inc.

Masks will also be available in Portal, Register and Brooklet at a later date, Wynn said. Residents of those towns may contact their city hall for more information.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 45 Bulloch County residents have been hospitalized due to the virus. Six have died. Five of the 23 patients being cared for at EGRMC are on ventilators. It is unknown whether those 23 patients are residents of Bulloch County, Wynn said.

Bulloch County EMS transported one COVID-19 positive patient between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total to 49 possible and 39 confirmed patients transported.

Statewide, Georgia reported 123,963 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, with 13,685 hospitalizations. The death toll stood at 3,054 and ICU admissions were at 2,662.

The local SPOC/Specimen Point of Collection site is located at the Bulloch Couny Health Department located at 1 West Altman Street in Statesboro. If you would like to be tested for free, please call 855-473-4374 for an appointment.

