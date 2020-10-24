COVID concerns to affect Halloween activities

Halloween is a week away, and while the COVID-19 pandemic is a concern, many are expected to celebrate the holiday with the tradition of trick-or-treating.

Statesboro Police public information specialist Sarah Sutton reminds parents to make sure children following safety guidelines, but to remember there are other fun alternatives to the door-to-door candy hunt.

The Statesboro Police Department will join the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Bulloch County Public Safety, 911, EMS, and others in hosting a fun candy trail event Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m. at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds on Highway 67.

Bulloch County Sheriff's Office administrative employee Terry Harville said tents will be decorated, and parents can drive children along the path, where at each tent they will be given a goody bag. Georgia Southern University Police, Georgia State Patrol, Bulloch and Statesboro fire departments, the Department of Natural Resources and other public safety departments will be involved as well.





Books and Boos

From 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Books-a-Million invites families for a socially distanced celebration, with face masks that cover the mouth and nose required for all. The event will be on the outside patio, and kids will enjoy a reading of “The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” before a costume fashion show. Children will receive a free, prepackaged, goody bag at the end of the night.

The Trunk or Treat Drive Thru event is also on Oct. 31, from 3-4:30 p.m. at 409 Clairborne Avenue. Local businesses and agencies will decorate vehicle trunks and hand out candy to children.

Early morning candy and spooks will delight the kids at the

Statesboro Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Trick or Treat Drive-Thru at Mill Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 to 11 a.m. All children must be riding inside cars or trucks. No riding in the backs of trucks or on trailers. For more information visit www.bullochrec.com or (912) 764-5637, ext. 387.





Frightful fun

One of Statesboro’s oldest Halloween thrills, the Haunted Forest, starts tonight, behind The Club House on Old Register Road,

Hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County, the event runs through Oct. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight nightly. The cost is $10, $5 for kids under 10, and a less spooky version is available for smaller kids, said Jen Morriss, Boys and Girls Club marketing director

Masks are required, temperatures will be checked and social distancing observed, she said. Tickets will be sold outside./

If you do go trick or treating, carry a flashlight stay on the sidewalks, have adults accompany kids, check all candy before eating and wear reflective clothing, Sutton said.