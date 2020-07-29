COVID claims 11th Bulloch victim

As Bulloch County closed in on 1,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases since the first local case was diagnosed on March 27, Public Safety/ Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said an 88-year-old man became Bulloch’s 11th resident to die from coronavirus complications.

Wynn said Bulloch added 36 confirmed COVID cases Tuesday and now stands at 977 total cases. Meanwhile, East Georgia Regional Medical Center was caring for 22 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with 10 on ventilators. Not all of the 22 patients are necessarily Bulloch residents, Wynn said. There have been 74 Bulloch residents hospitalized since the pandemic began. Also, Bulloch County EMS, to date, has transported 74 probable/possible positive patients and 51 confirmed positive patients.

Statewide, after falling to 11 deaths reported Monday, Georgia reported 54 deaths Tuesday, and now has 3,563 total deaths. Also, Georgia reported 4,293 confirmed cases Tuesday, the state’s second largest single-day increase. Total cases as of Tuesday afternoon stood at 175,052 along with 17,544 hospitalizations, including 3,236 admissions to ICUs.

In the United States, 149,071 deaths and 4,332,300 total cases had been reported as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Wynn reminds people to wear masks, stay 6 feet away from others, and wash hands or use sanitizer often.

To schedule a COVID-19 test online, visit https://www.sehdps.org/covid-19/. Otherwise, call 855-473-4374 for an appointment at the Specimen Point of Collection at the Bulloch County Health Department at 1 Altman St. in Statesboro.