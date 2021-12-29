With COVID cases rising, hospital adjusts visitor policy

In response to the recent rise in local and state COVID-19 cases and the spread of both the delta and omicron variant of the virus, East Georgia Regional Medical Center will, once again, limit patients to one visitor at a time.

The policy change is effective as of Wednesday, said Erin Spillman, director of marketing at East Georgia. On Oct. 27, the hospital increased the number of visitors to two, as cases had seen a significant decline.

Spillman said all visitors must be 18 or older and wear a mask throughout the visit.

Ted Wynn, director of the Bulloch Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency, said seven COVID patients were hospitalized at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, with one patient on a ventilator.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Bulloch County recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the largest single-day increase since Sept. 2-3.

On Tuesday, Georgia set a record for the most total cases – confirmed and antigen – recorded in one day with 13,670. The previous single-day high was 12,804 cases on January 8, 2021, almost a year ago.

The average number of daily cases also hit a high with a seven-day moving average of 9,778.

On Tuesday, new coronavirus cases set a record for the seven-day average of new daily cases across the United States, as well, at 253,245. The previous high was 248,209 cases on Jan. 12, 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control.