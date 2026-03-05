County to begin temporarily closing waste centers to allow for emptying bins, making repairs

Bulloch County Public Works will begin temporarily closing its 17 solid waste centers on an as-needed basis to allow workers to service a site.

According to a release Thursday from Dal Cannady, communications director for the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, the process should take two to four hours at each center as crews empty the solid waste containers and handle any issues/repairs on the site.

“We believe this change will allow crews to service the centers more quickly, without incoming traffic, and also improve safety for citizens, their vehicles and county employees,” Cannady said in the email.

Crews will arrive at a particular center, close the gate, transfer solid waste to collection trucks and then reopen the center as soon as they are finished.

“The time needed for this will vary depending on the size of the center and the volume of waste that has been dropped at that location since the last service,” Cannady said. “For that reason, exact times of arrival at a center may fluctuate.

“We recognize this can potentially be an inconvenience for residents. We ask for the public’s cooperation as we strive to improve safety and efficiency at our centers.”



