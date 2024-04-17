General contractor David Pearce believes the food pantry portion of the new Statesboro Food Bank can be completed by August. But the food bank’s Executive Director Sheila Stewart-Leach notes that completing the front of the building and buying and installing equipment toward a grand opening will take into the fall at least.
County officials see new Food Bank building as rooms inside take shape
Contractor says pantry portion could be done by August, but director not setting date, needs $500K more to pay for it all
