County officials see new Food Bank building as rooms inside take shape
Contractor says pantry portion could be done by August, but director not setting date, needs $500K more to pay for it all
New Food Bank tour
Sheila Stewart-Leach, right, executive director of the Statesboro Food Bank, leads visitors, including several Bulloch County commissioners, on a tour of the new food bank facility under construction off Northside Drive West and pauses inside the dining hall to talk about plans to serve free lunches to people in need every day of the year. (AL HACKLE/staff)
General contractor David Pearce believes the food pantry portion of the new Statesboro Food Bank can be completed by August. But the food bank’s Executive Director Sheila Stewart-Leach notes that completing the front of the building and buying and installing equipment toward a grand opening will take into the fall at least.
