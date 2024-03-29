By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
County officials face tough decisions to pare hiring requests toward ‘no tax increase’ annual budget
Planning also needed to fit building proposals into longer-term SPLOST referendum
County
The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners and members of their staff are seen meeting during the lunch hour Thursday, March 28, in a work session toward development of the county's fiscal year 2025 budget. - photo by AL HACKLE/Staff
As the Bulloch County government staff guides the elected commissioners through this year’s budget making process with a goal of having no property tax increase and at least a “statutory rollback,” department heads almost certainly will not get all the added personnel they have requested.
