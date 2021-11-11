County names new planning director

Bulloch County Manager Tom Couch announces the appointment of James Pope to serve as the Planning and Development Director, a new position approved with the FY2021-2022 budget. Pope will begin his new position on Monday, Nov. 22.

“Bulloch County enjoys a great reputation throughout the state for leadership, professionalism, and public engagement,” Pope said. “To that point, the decisions and goals of Bulloch County drive our Region and great state. I look forward to joining this dedicated administration and working to guide our community and regional growth.”

Pope has been the assistant executive director and planning director of the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission since October 2013. He is a “Double Eagle” from Georgia Southern University, after receiving both his Bachelor of Science and his Master of Public Administration degrees.

“We are excited to fill this new position and were able to fill it with such an experienced candidate,” Couch said. “We look forward to having James on staff to lead us into a productive future in the Development division.”

A certified public planning professional, Pope will oversee operation of the Development Services division, including Planning and Zoning, Building Inspection, Code Enforcement and Permit Services. He will administer and coordinate the county’s current planning program, while formulating an advanced planning program.

Pope, a native of Waycross, has lived in Metter for four years with his wife, Brittany, and their twins, Lane and Landry.



