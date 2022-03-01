County to hold Career Fair on Thursday

The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will host a Career Fair on Thursday from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building at 1 Max Lockwood Drive, for job openings within the Bulloch County government divisions.

The divisions include, but are not limited to: Agricultural Complex, Building Maintenance, Public Safety, Recreation and Parks, Public Works, Splash in the Boro Waterpark and Human Resources. There are approximately 17 full time positions to fill and more than 125 part time positions to fill.

The full-time positions range from recreation supervisors to deputies, firefighters, corrections officers, parks and ground staff, EMS workers, and many more. The part time positions consist mostly of the Recreation Department’s seasonal employees such as guest services workers, lifeguards, summer camp coordinators, athletic scorekeepers, groundskeepers and more.

Positions may be viewed online at www.bullochcounty.net and potential employees may apply online. Human Resources representatives, as well as the position supervisors, will be present at the Career Fair to discuss positions in depth. For more information, call (912) 764-6245



