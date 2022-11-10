County commission meets at Willow Hill Monday

The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will convene for a “town hall” meeting, open to everyone, at the Willow Hill Heritage & Renaissance Center near Portal, Monday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

This follows from an effort the commissioners launched last year to hold similar meetings, open to public comments on any matters of concern, at various locations in the county. Supporters of the Willow Hill Center suggested that a session be held at the center, on the campus of the historic school at 4235 Willow Hill Road.

Dr. Gayle Jackson, director of development for the Willow Hill Heritage & Renaissance Center, is scheduled to offer remarks about the center’s progress and programming early in Monday’s session.

Since the nonprofit community group purchased the building and campus in 2005 and launched its first events in 2011, much has been accomplished with volunteer work and grants from foundations, she said.

Now, the volunteers hope to obtain county support in getting assistance for staffing at the center and expansion of programs such as the summer “Techie Camp” for middle school students, Jackson said. Last summer’s day camp, based in the center’s new Outdoor Learning Center pavilion, enrolled up to 25 students for two weeks.

The Willow Hill leadership would also like to work with the county Recreation and Parks Department on planning for a walking trail or other recreational opportunities, she said.

Monday’s town hall will also showcase the upgrades already made to the buildings and grounds and emphasize that these are available for community events.

“We’re open for the community, and that’s what we want people to see,” Jackson said. “We hope they will come out and see the hard work that has been done, and a lot of it has been a labor of love. We think that the work that we do has value and that it will benefit the people in the Portal area.”





Public input

After the Willow Hill presentation, Board of Commissioners Chairman Roy Thompson will make some remarks before opening the floor to public comments, according to the published agenda.

This town hall also occurs while the county’s North Main Annex in Statesboro is undergoing renovations, including an expansion of the commissioners’ regular meeting space. So, beginning with the 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, regular meeting, other Board of Commissioners meetings will be held at the Honey Bowen Building, 1 Max Lockwood Drive, until further notice.



