Monday, during the first day of the Bulloch County government’s two-day goal-setting retreat toward the fiscal year 2025 budget, County Manager Tom Couch spoke on planning toward a six-year extension of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and observed that it can’t pay for everything everybody has suggested, even with a “robust economy.”
Couch: Even a $110M SPLOST won’t pay for all buildings on the want list
At budget retreat, county manager suggests March 2025 sales tax referendum, IDs jail, judicial building as priorities
