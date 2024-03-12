By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Couch: Even a $110M SPLOST won’t pay for all buildings on the want list
At budget retreat, county manager suggests March 2025 sales tax referendum, IDs jail, judicial building as priorities
County retreat - Couch
Bulloch County Manager Tom Couch, back-lit at center right, talks to the county commissioners, in the table nearest to him, and staff members. Reflecting recent tensions and with a sign borrowed from the commissioners' usual meeting room, the public was kept some distance away from the commissioners Monday during the first day of the two-day retreat in the Gene Bishop Field House at Paulson Stadium. (AL HACKLE/staff)
Monday, during the first day of the Bulloch County government’s two-day goal-setting retreat toward the fiscal year 2025 budget, County Manager Tom Couch spoke on planning toward a six-year extension of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and observed that it can’t pay for everything everybody has suggested, even with a “robust economy.”
