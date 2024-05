The Cottages at Bethany recently held their annual First Responder's Breakfast.

Chick-fil-A, Uncle Shug's, Cool Beanz and Three Tree Coffee Roasters donated chicken biscuits and coffee for Cottage residents to pass out and serve first responders as they come through Bethany. 



Sgt. Jody Deal of the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office places his breakfast order.



Bette Wester, left, visits with Statesboro Fire Department Chief Ben Tapley during the First Responder's Breakfast at The Cottages at Bethany. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff