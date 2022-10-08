Costume contest will benefit Safe Haven

A benefit costume contest for Safe Haven is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Belle House on Westside Road in Statesboro.

The non-profit Safe Haven serves Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Jenkins, Screven and Washington counties. Though providing emergency shelter for women, men and children in abusive situations is a major part of the work of Safe Haven, a host of other resources are available through the agency.

The costume contest is open to the public and tickets may be purchased at the door or prior to the event by texting (912) 682-7284.

There will be a cash prize costume contest for best single costume, best duo, best group and best work business group. The judges will be local celebrities, including Mayor Jonathan McCollar, WTOC’s Dal Cannady, Ogechee Technical College President Lori Durden and Statesboro Magazine editor Jenny Foss. The band The Ripleys will provide live music, Dolan’s Barbecue will cater the event and a cash bar will be available.