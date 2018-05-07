Coroner releases names of Portal crash victims

Authorities are awaiting positive identification of a woman killed Monday in a car crash near Portal. A man killed in the single-vehicle accident on Pleasant Hill Road, as well as a survivor, have been identified.

According to Georgia State Patrol Post 45 reports, Renee Williams, 55, of Pleasant Lane in Portal, remains in a Savannah hospital, being treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Her condition was unavailable from GSP spokespersons Wednesday.

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said a man in the car, which reports listed as a 2000 Kia Sportage, was believed to be deceased at the scene. He was identified as Frankie Sheffield, 62, of Portal.

The woman who died in the crash is believed to be Frellie June Mosely Hagins, 50, also of Portal, Futch said.

The woman’s body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Savannah, where positive identification is pending medical and dental records, he said.

GSP Post 45 reports state the car left the roadway on Pleasant Hill Road near Oglesby’s Pond and Highway 80 West just before 4 p.m. Monday. The driver apparently overcorrected, and the car began rotating before striking a mailbox, continuing to rotate until it overturned and caught fire.

First responders at the scene were overheard on police radio relaying the urgency of the situation. Futch said first responders found the car “fully engulfed in flames” but were able to extricate Williams from the wreckage.

Portal police Chief Jason Sapp was first on the scene, he said.

“In 25 years, this was the worst crash I have ever seen.”

It is yet unclear whether Sheffield or Hagins was driving. It was reported Hagins had recently married.

