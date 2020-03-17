Coronavirus affecting area schools, businesses

School, college announcements

Georgia Southern University is among the 26 institutions that the University System of Georgia (USG) has decided will move to online instruction only for all courses for the remainder of the semester with extremely limited exceptions, according to a press release from the USG.

This action comes following last week’s decision to suspend instruction for two weeks to ensure business and instructional continuity, and to allow further state assessment of COVID-19.

Students are not allowed to return to campus until they receive permission from their institution, which will be forthcoming soon.

Additionally, residence halls will be closed, with minimal exceptions for students unable to return home, or who cannot find housing elsewhere. Students will receive specific instructions from campus leaders regarding when they will be allowed to return to campus to retrieve their belongings from residence halls. Students must follow those instructions. For those students who are unable to depart campus, we will make every effort to accommodate these students.

USG will be providing guidance to campuses on refunds for housing, dining, and other services. Students should wait for their campus to contact them.

Institutions will remain open, with minimal staff physically on-site, to ensure continuity of certain services.

“In the end, we want to ensure that our faculty, staff and students are safe; that we do our part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia; and that we fulfill our mission to graduate our students even in the face of these challenging times,” the USG said in the release.

Bulloch Academy announced Saturday the school would close for the next two weeks as a precautionary step.

“We will be monitoring the situation closely and will update our families as the situation progresses,” said Morgan Conner, public relations director for Bulloch Academy, which will be closed through March 29.

Georgia Southern University and East Georgia State College are on spring break and will suspend instruction and classes through March 29. The University System of Georgia has asked all state colleges and universities to study and refine their capability of teaching classes online during the next two weeks.

Ogeechee Technical College announced Monday afternoon it would extend spring break through March 27. And following the conclusion of spring break, Ogeechee Tech will move all classes online March 30 - April 10, said Sean Payne, executive director for public relations at OTC.

Also, effective Tuesday, the college will be closed to students, the public, and all nonessential personnel until further notice.

“We have made this decision to address the health concerns surrounding COVID-19 while minimizing the disruption of delivering educational services,” Payne said. “While a variety of factors influenced this decision, be assured that the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is always our primary concern.”

East Georgia Regional Medical Center

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has updated its visitor policy, with the safety of all patients, medical professionals and staff in mind, said Erin Spillman, marketing director for the hospital.

“Modified visitor protocols are in place to protect our patients and caregiving team,” she said. “These include: reducing entrances to three locations at our facility: East Georgia Regional Medical Center's Main Outpatient Entrance, Emergency Department, and Women's Pavilion; posting signage informing people with fever or respiratory symptoms that they may not visit patients; limiting visitors to one immediate family member, partner or significant other ages 18 and older per patient at any given time; and not permitting children under age 18 to visit. Other providers in the area are implementing similar practices and we are asking for the community’s understanding and compliance.”

Business

Beginning Tuesday, drive-thru service only will be available at the two Zaxby’s locations in Statesboro and at all their restaurants around the United States.