Construction students from 19 high schools, including Statesboro High, to compete in Skills Challenge

Statesboro High School construction students will compete along with 18 other area high schools in the Southeast Georgia Skills Challenge on Tuesday, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex, in Statesboro.

Hosted by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia in partnership with Ace Electric, Inc., Choate Construction Company, and West Construction Company, construction students from 19 regional high schools will face off in a variety of competitions.

“AGC Georgia’s Skills Challenge is a great way for students to showcase their talents in a unique and involved way,” said Josh Hall, the instructor for Statesboro High’s Architecture and Construction Career Cluster courses, which are part of Bulloch County Schools' Career, Technical & Agricultural Education program. “It is humbling to watch these kids apply their skills during the competition and receive real-life experience as part of the process. We appreciate all of the support and effort the construction industry puts into this event, so our students can thrive and advance in the construction industry.”

Competitions will be held in the following skill categories: blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing, tile setting, and welding.

“The Skills Challenge event provides an opportunity for high school students who are interested in construction trades to showcase what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it through competition,” said Mike Dunham, CEO of the Associated General Contractors of Georgia. “Beyond inspiring the competitors, we hope to educate students on the numerous career path opportunities within the construction industry.”

In addition to Statesboro, construction students from the following schools plan to compete in the Challenge: Bryan County High School; Burke County High School; Camden County High School; Crisp County High School; East Laurens High School; Golden Isles College & Career Academy; Jefferson County High School; Liberty County College & Career Academy; Madison County High School; School of Liberal Arts at Savannah High School; Toombs County High School; Vidalia High School; Ware County High School; Wayne County High School; West Laurens High School; Wheeler County High School; Windsor Forest High School; and Woodville Tomkins High School.

Along with the more than 150 competitors who will attend this event, approximately 100 additional students will attend as observers to learn the process in hopes of competing in the future. Local construction industry representatives serve as volunteer judges for each of the skills competitions, as well as volunteers for hands-on activities for student observers.

This event also prepares students to compete in the regional SkillsUSA event in January. Winners of that regional event participate in the state SkillsUSA competition in late February at the Georgia World Congress Center.

For more information about Skills Challenges, go to https://www.agcga.org/skills





