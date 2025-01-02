Complaint leads to trafficking arrest

Acting on a citizen’s drug complaint, officers with the Statesboro Police Department’s Impact Team arrested of a local man and confiscated quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, Impact Team officers arrived at a residence on Catherine Ave., located off Fair Road across from Hanner Fieldhouse, to investigate a drug complaint and attempt to locate a wanted person.

“Upon arriving, the officers were able to develop probable cause and obtain a search warrant for the premises,” Akins wrote in the release. “The subsequent search uncovered quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, prescription pills and marijuana.”

Akins said Otis Yaniel Flores-Tirado, 26, of the Catherine Ave. address, was charged with two counts of trafficking controlled substances – fentanyl and methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute — prescription pills, one count of possession with intent to distribute – marijuana.

Also, Christian Yandel Flores, 24, same address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for battery.

Both were transported to the Bulloch County Jail.

Christian Yandel Flores



Akins said information on drug activity in Statesboro may be provided to the Impact Team by calling (912) 764-9911 or by submitting an anonymous tip through the Statesboro Police Department’s website https://statesboropd.com/ using the "Submit a Tip" link.