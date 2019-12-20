Community Toy Giveaway Saturday at Luetta Moore

The Bulloch County NAACP and local graduate chapters of an international sorority and fraternity are holding a Community Toy Giveaway for children, 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Luetta Moore Park.

Teaming up with the NAACP to sponsor this Christmas season event are the Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and the Xi Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. The event is based at the Jones-Love Cultural Center in the park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Toys ranging from board games to items such as dolls, teddy bears and maybe even a scooter will be given free to children who show up, said Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP President Delinda Gaskins.

For adults accompanying the children, voter registration, information about the 2020 census and information about Georgia’s new voting machines will be made available, she said.

“This is the first year that the three groups have come together to do this particular event,” Gaskins said. “We have partnered to do other events this particular year. This is our first toy giveaway together. This is our way to give back to our community.”