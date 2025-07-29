By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Community First Partnership Group hosts Back to School Bash
Kewanna Trappio, far left, speaks with a volunteer at the Back to School Bash, while daughter Christi Badger and grandchildren Lana Donaldson, Noah King and Aa’Niyha Donaldson look for goodies in a basket. All the children attend Mill Creek Elementary. (JASON MARTIN/special)
The Community First Partnership Group held a "Back to School Bash" Saturday, July 26, at the Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County. The event welcomed students and families back to school, which starts back Friday, Aug. 6, while providing resources and support for the upcoming academic year. The bash featured a variety of activities, including games, educational challenges and opportunities to connect with local organizations and community resources.
