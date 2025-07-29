The Community First Partnership Group held a "Back to School Bash" Saturday, July 26, at the Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County. The event welcomed students and families back to school, which starts back Friday, Aug. 6, while providing resources and support for the upcoming academic year. The bash featured a variety of activities, including games, educational challenges and opportunities to connect with local organizations and community resources.
Community First Partnership Group hosts Back to School Bash
