The community comes together for the annual National Day of Prayer

Thursday was the National Day of Prayer, and a Statesboro observance was held at noon on the Bulloch County Courthouse grounds with faith leaders and other individuals praying.

The faithful prayer at the Bulloch County Courthouse during Thursday's National Day of Prayer. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



It was the 22nd year area Christians have participated in the National Day of Prayer in Statesboro, according to the announcement from area National Day of Prayer coordinator Ed Neubert.

The National Day of Prayer was created by Congress in a 1952 joint resolution signed by President Harry S. Truman, and an amendment was passed by the House and Senate and signed by President Ronald Regan in 1988. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.

Participants in the local National Day of Prayer observance at the Bulloch County Courthouse hold hands as Missionary Betty Florence of Statesboro Mission Outreach Ministries, background left, takes a turn leading a prayer cell on Thursday, May 4. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The 2023 theme was “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much.”

The theme comes from the scripture found in James 5:16b NKJV that says: the effective fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.”

"Our praise of His unchanging attributes and remembrance of His blessings has helped Americans remain steadfast in faith even through the most challenging of times," said National Day of Prayer Task Force president Kathy Branzell. "Therefore, it is of the utmost importance that we do not waver today in this practice of praise and expressions of faith, love and thanks as we unite in prayer across America on this National Day of Prayer."

Sgt. Robbie Scott of the Georgia State Patrol holds hands with wife Amy while they bow their heads in prayer during the local National Day of Prayer observance at the Bulloch County Courthouse on Thursday, May 4. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff