During their Tuesday, April 16 morning meeting, Bulloch County commissioners voted unanimous preliminary approval for the “Smart Bulloch 2045” Comprehensive Plan update. It adds land use “planning nodes” for denser residential or mixed-use development in a couple of select areas on the county’s Future Development Map.
Commissioners approve ‘Smart Bulloch 2045’ draft creating Hwy. 67 and Black Creek I-16 ‘planning nodes’
State DCA to review comprehensive plan before final approval
