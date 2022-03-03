Coffee County teacher arrested in Boro on molestation charges

A Coffee County man arrested in Statesboro Tuesday faces charges he engaged in sexual acts with underage girls at the school where he was a teacher.

Following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Nathan Garrett, 25, was charged with two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual battery.

Garrett is a teacher at George Washington Carver Freshman Campus in Coffee County and was arrested in Statesboro Tuesday. After his arrest, GBI agents executed a search warrant at Garrett’s home in Broxton with the assistance of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Garrett is being held at the Coffee County Jail.

The GBI received a request on Feb. 23 from the Coffee County School System Police Department to conduct a child molestation investigation. According to the GBI, a preliminary information indicates that Garrett engaged in sexual activity with students at George Washington Carver.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 4 (Douglas) Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Coffee County School System Police Department at (912) 384-2086.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling (800) 597-8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.