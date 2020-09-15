Coach Lee Hill Blvd. naming ceremony Oct. 10 in front of Statesboro High

Statesboro’s city government will host a road renaming ceremony for Coach Lee Hill Boulevard – which was until recently Lester Road – Oct. 10, which would have been Hill’s 69th birthday.

The ceremony, which is open to the public, will begin at 10 a.m. in front of Statesboro High School in the student drop-off drive-thru, which faces the new Coach Lee Hill Boulevard. Face coverings will be required, the city announced.

Hill died Saturday, Aug. 1, at age 68 after a more than six-week battle with COVID-19, the pandemic novel coronavirus. He had served as the head boys basketball coach at Statesboro High School for more than 40 years, led the team to a state championship in 1991 and had the most wins of any high school basketball coach in Georgia at the time of his passing.

In a 9 a.m. regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 4, Mayor Jonathan McCollar and City Council passed a resolution to rename Lester Road to Coach Lee Hill Boulevard.

“We lost a giant within our community in Coach Lee Hill,” McCollar said. “He was near and dear to so many people … a mentor, a father figure and shaper of generations of students who came through those doors. I think it’s fitting of us to embody that legacy in a way that can really show him the respect that he deserves.”

Lester Road, a street approximately three-fourths of a mile long between Northside Drive East and East Main Street, passes through a mixed neighborhood of homes, businesses and commercial offices and is the address of Statesboro High School. All street numbering currently in place for Lester Road will be retained, stated the ceremony announcement from City Public Information Officer Layne Phillips.