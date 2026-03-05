Close encounters at 2026 Ag-Grow Expo

Attendees of all ages had the chance to visit and learn more about livestock at the Ag-Grow Expo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Saturday, Feb. 28. And offered a way for attendees to explore Georgia agriculture.

The event was sponsored by AgSouth Farm Credit, Shea Tractor, Bulloch County Farm Bureau, Tidewater, the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro and many more.

Lane Flanders gives son Emmett, 4, a lift onto a John Deere tractor during the fifth annual Ag-Grow Expo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Saturday, Feb. 28. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Susanne Bowen explores the Georgia Ag Experience mobile classroom with grandson Jett Jackson, 3, during the fifth annual Ag-Grow Expo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Saturday, Feb. 28. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



After getting some firefighter hats from the fire department, Anderson Hulsey inspects some farm equipment with sons Daniel, 3, top right, and Emery, 1, during the fifth annual Ag-Grow Expo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Saturday, Feb. 28. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





