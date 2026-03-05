By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Close encounters at 2026 Ag-Grow Expo
Ag-Grow 2026
Kade Lee, 2, gets an up-close encounter with a cow from Hunter Cattle during the fifth annual Ag-Grow Expo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Saturday, Feb. 28. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Attendees of all ages had the chance to visit and learn more about livestock at the Ag-Grow Expo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Saturday, Feb. 28. And offered a way for attendees to explore Georgia agriculture.

The event was sponsored by AgSouth Farm Credit, Shea Tractor, Bulloch County Farm Bureau, Tidewater, the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro and many more. 

Ag-Grow 2026
Lane Flanders gives son Emmett, 4, a lift onto a John Deere tractor during the fifth annual Ag-Grow Expo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Saturday, Feb. 28. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Ag-Grow 2026
Susanne Bowen explores the Georgia Ag Experience mobile classroom with grandson Jett Jackson, 3, during the fifth annual Ag-Grow Expo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Saturday, Feb. 28. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Ag-Grow 2026
After getting some firefighter hats from the fire department, Anderson Hulsey inspects some farm equipment with sons Daniel, 3, top right, and Emery, 1, during the fifth annual Ag-Grow Expo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Saturday, Feb. 28. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff