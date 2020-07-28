Watch District 4 candidate forum tonight live at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to watch the candidate forum live.

(The Candidate Forum is also available to watch on Facebook Live on the Grice Connect Facebook page.)

Voters in Senate District 4 will get a chance to watch the two candidates looking to replace the late Sen. Jack Hill share their views during a candidate forum tonight at the Averitt Center.



Dr. Scott Bohlke and Billy Hickman, CPA, will be on the Emma Kelly stage at 6:30 p.m. in the forum sponsored by the Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce and the Statesboro Herald. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no audience will be allowed inside the theater. However, the forum will be broadcast live on the Herald website — statesboroherald.com — and live on the Grice Connect Facebook page.

For the forum, Bohlke and Hickman will be given two minutes each to introduce themselves. They then will be asked about 10 questions directly related to issues that concern residents of Senate District 4 and the state of Georgia.

Following the District 4 forum, candidates in the Republican runoff to become solicitor-general of the Bulloch County State Court, Catherine Sumner Findley and Mark A. Lanier, will come on the Emma Kelly stage and be given four minutes each to tell voters about their backgrounds and their candidacies.

Then, candidates for the non-partisan District 7 seat on the Bulloch County Board of Education, incumbent Heather Mims and challenger Lisa Deloach, will be given four minutes each to tell voters about themselves.

(Note: The entire forum will be filmed and available to watch on demand on statesboroherald.com Wednesday afternoon.)

Click here to watch the candidate forum live.

