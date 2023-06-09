City of Statesboro looking to fill Tree, KBB, Greener advisory boards

The City of Statesboro is currently accepting applications for appointments to its Greener Boro Commission, Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful Advisory Board and Tree Board. The deadline to apply to be considered for an appointment is Friday, June 16 at 5 p.m.

Completed applications should be submitted to the office of the City Clerk by email to leah.harden@statesboroga.gov. Applications for each of the open positions can be found at www.statesboroga.gov/boards-commissions.

Established in April 2022, the Greener Boro Commission consists of nine members appointed by the mayor and City Council.

The Greener Boro Commission has the authority to prepare studies, reports, strategies, education efforts and/or programs for the purpose of informing and advising the governing body on policy matters related to best municipal practices for environmental sustainability.

The members serve staggered two-year terms. The commission currently meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 50 East Main Street.

The Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful Advisory Board was established in October 2016 and consists of seven members appointed by the mayor and City Council.

The Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful Advisory Board has the authority to prepare studies and reports for the purpose of informing the governing body, city officials, and city staff on policy matters related to implementing the goals of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation within the corporate limits of the City of Statesboro.

The appointments are for two-year terms. The board currently meets on the third Monday of each month at noon in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The Statesboro Tree Board was established in January 1991.

The board consists of nine members appointed by Statesboro’s Mayor and City Council. The members serve staggered six-year terms. The board’s primary responsibility is to hear requests for variances in the enforcement of the city’s Tree Ordinance. The board also partners with forestry and conservation organizations to plant additional trees and enhance green space around the city.

The Statesboro Tree Board meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 1:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.



