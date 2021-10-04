City of Statesboro to host 3 public meetings on ARPA funding uses

Beginning Thursday, Statesboro’s city government will hold a series of three public input meetings, at different locations, on proposed uses of the $12.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, federal funding the city is expected to receive.

The first meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in the City Council chambers at City Hall, 50 East Main St.

The second meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 23923 U.S. Highway 80 East. The third meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at City of David Worship Assembly, 227 Institute St.

In fact, the city has already received the first $6.15 million with the remaining portion due to be received in July 2022. City officials have proposed a preliminary plan for the use of all $12.3 million but are seeking public input and comment before any funding plan receives final approval from the mayor and council.

At each of the three public meetings, city staff members will give a short presentation outlining the plan. The preliminary plan for the first $6.15 million currently includes proposals to spend $2.5 million for housing rehabilitation, specifically for the Johnson Street neighborhood as well as scattered sites; $3 million for new sewer lines; $500,000 for “food insecurities” and $153,110 for loss of revenues during the pandemic or for incentive programs. The $500,000 “food insecurities” funding is proposed to match a $500,000 Bulloch County government contribution toward providing a new home for the Statesboro Food Bank.

Most of the suggested uses for the second $6.15 million are similar.

Questions regarding the meetings and proposed plan can be directed to the city’s Planning and Development Department at planning.development@statesboroga.gov.