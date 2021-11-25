City of Statesboro, community partners to host toy drive

In partnership with several local civic groups, the City of Statesboro will host a toy drive to bring Christmas joy to local families in need. The toy drive will start on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 15.

“All children should get to experience the joy of Christmas,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar. “For many families, the holiday season can be a financial burden. It is our hope that this toy drive will take the burden off parents, so they can spend more time making holiday memories with their kids instead of worrying if Santa will be stopping by.”

The city and its partner organizations – the Bulloch County NAACP, the Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Beta Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the Xi Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the Beta Gamma Gamma Foundation – are seeking donations in the form of new, unwrapped toys for ages 1 to 16. Toy donations can be dropped off in the Statesboro City Hall lobby Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Once all toy donations have been received, the partner organizations will work with local agencies to identify families in need. Parents or guardians can also request to receive toy donations by contacting Delinda Gaskins, Bulloch County NAACP president at (912) 682-4917.

“Do you remember your Christmas morning experience as child? Waking up early with anticipation of what you would be getting, then ripping open the gift(s) with excitement,” Gaskins said. “We believe that all children deserve to experience the happiness and excitement of Christmas morning. The past two years have been filled with a great deal loss and even disappointment for many in our community. It is our desire to ensure that this holiday season will be a joyous, memorable one for local children and their families.”