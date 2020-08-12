City planner resigns after arrest

City of Statesboro employee Owen David Dundee, arrested Monday on theft and forgery charges, resigned Wednesday from his position as city planner II.

Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins said Dundee’s charges stem from an alleged theft of another employee’s check and an attempt to cash it. He did not provide further details, and the city of Statesboro declined an open records request by the Statesboro Herald, reasoning that the reports sought are part of an ongoing investigation.

Dundee, of Peg Wen Boulevard, is currently being held in the Bulloch County Jail without bond, charged with making false statements and writings, third-degree forgery, and two counts of theft by taking.

The 33-year-old was employed at the time of his arrest and submitted his resignation Wednesday afternoon, said Layne Phillips, public information officer for the city of Statesboro.

