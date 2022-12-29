City names 9 members to new Business Commission

Statesboro City Council recently named nine members to the city’s newly created Statesboro Business Commission, with one- and two-year terms beginning Jan. 1.

The council’s 4-0 vote on the appointments, after a closed-door “executive session” near the end of the Dec. 20 regular public meeting, was itself followed by a vote directing City Attorney Cain Smith to revise the Business Commission Ordinance, increasing the authorized membership from seven members to nine and to removing a sentence asking the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce to recommend one member.

At its launch, the nine members of the Business Commission are Tom McKeithen Jr. of McKeithen’s True Value Hardware, Alivia Lloyd of Sum'mo Tea Café, Prince Preston of Contractor Wholesale Floors, Larry Lamont Clark of Blessed Hands Barbershop, Maria Proctor of Madame Couture's Boutique, Quaeisha Oglesby of C&E Learning Academy, Gloria Strauthers of Exodus Management & Consulting, Maurice Hill of Hill's Mortuary and AJ Jetwanee of Tandoor & Tap.

Authorized by a 4-0 final vote of City Council Nov. 15 after unanimous passage of a first reading Nov. 1, the Business Commission was proposed by District 3 Councilwoman Venus Mack. It takes its place beside several other advisory commissions created in the past five years, including the One Boro Commission, the Statesboro Youth Commission and the more recent Greener Boro Commission.

“Most local business owners only interact with City Hall one to two times a year when renewing their business license or paying property taxes,” Mack was quoted as saying in a Dec. 5 city media release. “The goal of this commission is to bring local business owners together and learn from their first-hand experiences what it’s like to do business in Statesboro.”

The release was issued by Layne Phillips, public information officer in the city manager’s office, when the city was seeking applicants for commission members. In it, Mack said her desire was “for Statesboro to be a place where people want to start their business or expand an existing business.

“Creating an open and welcoming environment where business owners feel they have a voice is essential to future business growth in Statesboro,” she said.

The ordinance states that the commission “shall have the authority to prepare studies and reports” informing the City Council and mayor “on policy matters related to the impact of local ordinances and procedures on business opportunities and operations” in the city limits.

The ordinance establishing the commission, as originally approved by the council Nov. 15, provided for seven members and that the “Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce shall have option of recommending to Mayor and Council one qualified person from their membership.”

Rules amended

When the council returned to open session after the closed-door discussion Dec. 20, Mayor Jonathan McCollar announced the names of the nine Business Commission members listed above. Mack’s motion to approve was seconded by District Councilwoman Paulette Chavers.

After the unanimous vote, McCollar said a directive to the attorney was needed to remove the wording about a Chamber of Commerce recommendation. With the addition of the change in the prescribed number of members, this was also approved 4-0.

Asked after the meeting, the mayor said the chamber had been notified but that no response was received and he wasn’t sure exactly what had happened. The chamber is an independent membership organization for mutual support of local business.

“So what we’re doing is going ahead and moving forward and opening it up for everybody else within the community, and they’re more than welcome to come on board, but we’re trying to figure out what they want to do and don’t want to hold up the process,” McCollar said.

Several of the nine members of the new city panel represent businesses that are also Chamber of Commerce members, as can be seen from the chamber’s membership directory.

The listed topics for discussion during City Council’s Dec. 20 closed session, as exemptions under the Georgia Open Meetings Act, were “personnel matters,” “real estate” and/or “potential litigation.” For the past few years, city officials have regarded appointments to unpaid boards as personnel actions.

No other actions were taken after the closed session.