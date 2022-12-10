City to hold flu, COVID vaccine clinic Dec. 17

The City of Statesboro’s Healthy Boro Committee will hold a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic next weekend. The event is set for 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, December 17 at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library, 124 S. Main Street.

Flu vaccines will be available for ages 6 months to age 64. Covid-19 vaccines and bivalent boosters will be available for those aged 5 to adult.

CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) will be on-site at the event to administer the vaccines and bivalent boosters. CORE is a partner of the Georgia Department of Public Health and works to make vaccines available for all Georgians.

“As much as we’d like to think COVID is in the past, it’s still here,” said Healthy Boro Committee Member Stacy Smallwood. “With the flu also spreading, we have to take care of ourselves and our neighbors. Vaccines are still a key part of keeping our community safe and healthy.”

COVID-19 vaccines are now approved for anyone over 6 months of age. Bivalent boosters, which target the circulating Omicron strains, are recommended for anyone aged five and up and are administered at least two months after the person’s last COVID-19 vaccine dose. For detailed information on booster eligibility, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.

For more information about this vaccine event, contact the Healthy Boro Committee at healthyborocommittee@gmail.com.

The Healthy Boro Committee, formerly known as Squashing the Spread Bulloch, is a committee that was appointed by Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar in September 2022. The committee works to promote health and well-being in Statesboro through education and community engagement.