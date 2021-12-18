City food giveaway Sunday coincides with toy pick-up

The city of Statesboro will host a food giveaway this Sunday, Dec. 19, in partnership with the Bulloch County NAACP, the Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the Beta Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, the Xi Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and the Beta Gamma Gamma Foundation.

The event will take place in the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County parking lot at 1 Lee Hill Drive off Denmark Street, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Food World donated 200 bags of nonperishable food items for this event, which is open to all. Anyone interested in picking up food can drive or walk through the parking lot to receive a bag of food, no questions asked, states the city's news release.

The food giveaway will coincide with the city’s toy drive pick-up. Families who requested toys from the city’s recent toy drive will be able to pick up their toys at the Boys & Girls Club at 1:00 p.m. Sunday. Parents or guardians can still request to receive toy donations by contacting Delinda Gaskins, Bulloch County NAACP President at (912) 682-4917. If there are any leftover toy donations after the pickup at 1 p.m., the donations will be available to the public for pickup starting at 3 p.m.