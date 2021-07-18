City to discuss park project expenses; County to meet Tuesday

Park project expense on City Council agenda

An added expense in the upgrades now nearing completion at two parks is one item on Statesboro City Council’s agenda for its 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, regular meeting.

The change order with general contractor Lavender Associates adds $110,946 to the cost, specifically of the renovation of the Rev. W.D. Kent Park on Grady Street.

This expenditure is for “demucking” the parking lot so that it could be paved. Removing “unsuitable” soil, placing geotextile fabric and drainage materials, hauling in other soil and testing by a lab are included.

In all, just four action items are shown on the meeting agenda, with no preliminary work session scheduled this month.





Bulloch commissioners meet 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular public meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, with only a few specific actions on the agenda.

Commissioners will consider a three-year contract for Georgia Technologies to provide a technician dedicated to the county government and its agencies.

Also on the agenda is acceptance of the deed to Cove Court, with a 60-foot right of way, in Phase III of Woodbridge Cove Subdivision. This follows the regular process for developer-paved streets to become county-maintained after at least 50% of subdivision’s lots have been built upon.

Another item is the annual renewal of the county’s agreement with the Georgia Department of Corrections for the care and custody of state inmates at Bulloch County Correctional Institute. The state reimburses the county $22 per inmate per day and up to $1,000 per incident for medical expenses.

The commissioners could also act on the purchase of some parcels of land for expansion of parking at the Agricultural Complex.



