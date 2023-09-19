City, county studying transportation plan

The City of Statesboro and Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will host a public open house regarding the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan Monday, Sept. 25, from 5-8 p.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church, 101 South Main Street.



Members of the public are invited to attend and share their ideas and requests for the future of transportation in Bulloch County.

"Developing an updated transportation plan will assist the city and county with identifying problem areas in our existing traffic plans as well as provide a guide to accommodate the proposed new development anticipated in the future," says Kathy Field, director for Statesboro Planning & Development.

The city and county have contracted Goodwyn Mills Cawood, a national planning and engineering firm, to conduct research and compile the Long Range Transportation Plan, which will serve as a blueprint for future transportation projects and expected population growth in Bulloch County over the next 20 years.

“Whether you access the transportation network using farm-to-market roads or utilize public transit, the foundation for a thriving community is mobility,” said James Pope, AICP, Planning and Development Director, Bulloch County. “This plan update affords everyone an opportunity to voice current needs of our network and reframe our growth pattern in a thoughtful way after the unprecedented economic development wins of Hyundai and supporting suppliers. Public participation serves as the core of our planning efforts, and we ask for everyone’s input to develop the best plan possible.”

The open house will include a presentation on the scope of the project and a public input session. Anyone unable to attend the meeting may share their input by completing the Long Range Transportation Plan Survey online at www.statesboroga.gov/ltrp.



