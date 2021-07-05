City to consider $1 million federal COPS grant for SPD

Statesboro City Council, when meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, may authorize the Statesboro Police Department to apply for a $1 million federal grant to partially fund hiring eight more officers.

If fully awarded, the grant from the Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS, office of the U.S. Department of Justice would pay at most 75% of the officers' salaries and benefits. That would leave the city to pay the rest, or approximately $585,441 over those three years, according to Chief of Police Mike Broadhead's memo to City Manager Charles Penny.

Additionally, the grant would not cover equipment costs, and these, including eight patrol cars, body cameras, radios, body armor, tasers and firearms, would amount to roughly $600,000, according to an SPD summary. So, the city's cost the first three years is estimated at $1,185,441, and after that the city would have to cover the full added salaries and benefits to keep the officers.

A potential vote authorizing the mayor to sign the grant resolution was the only stand-alone action item spelled out on Tuesday's agenda.