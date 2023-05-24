Christy McMickle, Jennifer Thompson named employees of month at EGRMC

Clinical educator Christy McMickle and LPN Jennifer Thompson were named the March and April Employees of the Month at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Director of Marketing Jaime Riggs made the announcements in an email.

McMickle has been part of the team at EGRMC for more than 19 years. She was nominated by her colleagues for her "great work ethic, sense of ownership, her commitment to providing quality service and her positive attitude," while supporting her fellow quality and clinical care team members.

One nomination described McMickle as, “always being positive. She makes situations better with humor, always has a smile, a kind word, and is very encouraging to her colleagues."

A colleague stated, “She has stepped up and out this past year and has gone above and beyond her normal responsibilities. When asked to take on more, Christy has done this without blinking an eye. She has been flexible during hard times and is always thinking critically to improve processes.”

Thompson has been with team East Georgia for almost seven years. Thompson was nominated by her colleagues for her "amazing sense of ownership and fantastic work ethic." She is also committed to providing quality service while supporting her critical care unit team members.

One nomination for Thompson reads, “Jennifer has almost single handedly redesigned the supply rooms for ICU and CCU to make them better stocked and run more efficiently. She shows a consistent and positive attitude. Jennifer is always outgoing and is pleasant to work with.”

Another colleague of Thompson’s stated that, “Jennifer is constantly trying to find ways to improve our methods and processes to ensure better experiences for our patients. Jennifer was chosen by our entire governance group for this award.”



