Christmas food drop helps thousands

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating economic hardship across so many parts of the Bulloch County community, Feed the Boro coordinated a Christmas emergency food drop Saturday at Statesboro High School.

The overwhelming need was evident immediately as vehicles began lining up before 5 a.m. to receive a seven-day package of food prior to the Christmas holidays.

By the time the food distribution began at 9 a.m., hundreds of cars were in line, and Feed the Boro Chairman Don Poe estimated that 825 vehicles went through the line by the time the 1,000 packages were given out two hours later.

“What is going on out here is amazing,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar. “Feed the Boro is doing a herculean-type event today to serve the people of our community, and we are grateful for them.”

Poe said each package contained 25 pounds of non-perishable food, and families were given orange juice, oranges, eggs, pecans and chicken patties on top of the package.

Poe estimated there still were about 200 cars waiting when the food packages ran out at about 11 a.m.

“We already knew of the great need too many people here have for the basic food necessities,” Poe said. “We don’t have any current plans for another food drop, but we could organize one quickly if enough funds became available to purchase the food.

“We need civic organizations, businesses and individuals to make donations and sponsorships to make a difference,” he said.

Poe said he “appreciates the generous support of BI-LO, D&R Automotive, J.C. Lewis Ford, The Warehouse, Davis Marketing, SEGA Golf, Homestar Financial, The Islands, Lori Grice Photography, Bluesky Wallcoverings, East Georgia Oral Surgery, Statesboro Floor Covering, Statesboro Service League (and) Statesboro Rotary, as well as individual donations.”