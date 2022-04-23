Chris Ivey named Bulloch fire inspector

Christopher Ivey has stepped away from his former position as Bulloch County’s fire chief in order to assume duties as the county’s new fire inspector.

When the position was created, after a study suggested the need, Ivy “expressed an interest in the position and stepped down as fire chief to take this,” said Bulloch County Public Safety Director Ted Wynn. The move took place in early April, with firefighter Ben Tapley assuming the role of interim fire chief.

Ivey was not immediately available for comment, as he “had taken some time off,” Tapley said. He will fill the fire chief position while Bulloch County Commissioners launch a search to permanently fill the position. Bulloch County Manager Tom Couch said the search would begin soon.

The new fire inspector position has always been a “part of a strategic plan” when Bulloch County first formed a fire department in 2018, Couch said. In late 2020/early 2021, the county hired The Center for Public Safety Management to conduct a study resulting in several recommendations, including hiring a fire inspector, he said.

“The City of Statesboro also stopped doing inspections of commercial buildings in the Fire District,” a five-mile perimeter outside the Statesboro city limits, he said. “This created a need for an inspector within the county.”

Ivey will train in Forsyth, at the Georgia Fire Academy, where he will receive fire inspection accreditation, Couch said.

Ivey will give presentations on fire safety at schools and other venues, promoting use of fire alarms, as well as perform inspections.

