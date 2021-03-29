Chipotle Grill to open restaurant in Statesboro

Georgia-based Horizon Construction confirmed that it will be the general contractor for building a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Statesboro in early May.

The restaurant will be built in the Market District on Brampton Avenue, next to the Hampton Inn hotel. Construction is targeted to be complete by the end of June, but no opening date has been announced.

No other information about the Statesboro Chipotle has been released. On the Chipotle website, current job openings are listed for “crew” for the Statesboro location. It was first posted on Friday and indicates it is looking for both full-time and part-time workers and pay of $11-$12 per hour.

The company is known to offer some of the better employee benefits in the restaurant industry, including bonuses, college tuition assistance and reimbursement and free meals for employees.

Chipotle was founded in Colorado by Steve Ells in 1993.

It has more than 2,700 restaurants and 94,000 employees in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its locations. There are no franchises.

The brand name was inspired by the Chipotle chili pepper, a traditional ingredient in many Mexican dishes that is also featured in several of the chain’s menu items. In addition to its signature burritos, Chipotle serves a range of tacos, burrito bowls, salads and side dishes.

Back in mid-January, Chipotle held a "Coast To Coast Career Day" with a goal to hire 15,000 new workers for its restaurants across the United States.

Horizon Construction, which is based in Alpharetta, began leading Chipotle build-out projects in 2016 and has completed multiple other projects for Chipotle throughout the Southeast, according to its web site.



