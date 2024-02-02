Chick-fil-A re-opens after renovations

Two weeks after shutting down to renovate its drive-thru window and enlarge its counter-ordering area, Chick-fil-A on Northside Drive re-opened at 6 a.m. Friday for breakfast.

The Statesboro restaurant announced Thursday afternoon it would re-open Friday on its Facebook page. The restaurant had been closed since after lunch on Jan. 18.

Friday, Chick-fil-A employees began using the door that was added to the drive-thru area and they were walking orders out to customers directly from the drive-thru rather than having to reach through a window or walk around to another door.

“The change will allow for better face-to-face customer service and to deliver the food faster.”

The Northside Chick-fil-A underwent a complete demolition and rebuild in 2019, closing for four months. In 2019, the restaurant was made 1,000 square feet larger, including a bigger kitchen area, and the structure was repositioned on its property to improve the drive-thru area and make it more efficient and safer for customers.

Chick-fil-A also operates a restaurant inside the Russell Union of the Georgia Southern University campus that is open to the public.

Also, construction of a third Chick-fil-A, announced in July 2023, is underway at the corner of Tormenta Way and Akins Boulevard, behind Publix. Plans call for a 4,864-square-foot restaurant that would have an extensive drive-thru area designed so there is no back-up onto Tormenta Way.

No expected opening date has been announced