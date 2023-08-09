Charlie McCook named partner at Statesboro law firm





The Statesboro law firm of Taulbee, Rushing, Snipes, Marsh, & Hodgin, LLC announced that Krystin “Charlie” Deal McCook was promoted to partner.

A graduate of Georgia Southern University and Georgia State University College of Law, McCook joined the firm in 2018. Her areas of practice include probate and estate administration, business formation and transactions, trusts, wills, asset protection, and real estate law matters.

Firm partner Laura Marsh said, “We are thrilled to welcome Charlie as a partner. Charlie is an outstanding attorney who works hard to serve her clients in the areas of estate planning, real estate and corporate law. She is an integral part of our legal team and is most deserving to be named as an equity partner.”

McCook is married to pharmacist Josh McCook of McCook’s Pharmacy and the mother of two young sons.

She sits on the board of the Simmons Strong Foundation.



