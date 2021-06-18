Chamber dismisses president, will name interim

The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce is expected to name an interim leader in the coming weeks following the dismissal earlier this week of Skip Alford as president and CEO.

Mandy Fortune, who chairs the Board for the Chamber said, “Skip had different working experiences with the other chambers he was with, and that just did not work for what our Executive Board expects from a Chamber president. He was not the right fit here. We wish him all success in his future endeavors.”

Alford served as president for about 17 months, assuming that position in January 2020. He was hired following Phyllis Thompson’s retirement after she served almost 10 years as president.

Fortune said Jennifer Davis, who was named the Chamber’s director of Marketing and Member Engagement May 24 after Heather Markle was let go earlier in May, will run the day-to-day operations for the Chamber until an interim president is named.

“We rely heavily on volunteers and I’m really proud of the way they stepped up this week in helping with two ribbon cuttings, a Chamber After Hours event and other matters that ran smoothly,” Fortune said. “And we will continue to rely on them in the coming weeks and months.”

Fortune said the Executive Board will launch a search soon to find a new president and CEO. She said the Board has not set a time frame to have a new president in place, but expects the process will take several months.

“The Chamber will keep serving our members and helping promote our community as we search for the next leader,” Fortune said.