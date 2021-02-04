Casey Corbett named Instructor of the Year at Ogeechee Technical College

Fish and Wildlife Management Instructor Casey Corbett was recently named Instructor of the Year for Ogeechee Technical College.

Corbett was named the recipient of the 2021 Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction at the annual spring faculty and staff meeting.

“I work at a college full of amazing people, and I think the people are what make OTC such a wonderful place,” Corbett said. “I am incredibly honored to be named this year’s Instructor of the Year and I know that I have very big shoes to fill. I hope in the year to come that I can represent OTC well and be a solid advocate for technical education.”

The Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction is an annual competition that honors the Technical College System of Georgia’s most outstanding instructors. Started in 1991, the honor recognizes technical college instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through service, innovation and leadership in their field.

Alongside Corbett’s many accolades her nominators applauded her intentionality with her students, one of whom wrote, “She loves what she is teaching, you can see the passion she has for her field and her students. Not only does she interact with students every day in the classroom, but you can tell that the quality of those interactions matter to her.”

The Instructor of the Year is named annually during the spring faculty/staff meeting.

Dr. Ryan Foley, executive vice president for Academic and Student Affairs said, “Casey Corbett’s passion for both her students and her career field are evident in all that she does. She is an excellent instructor and will be an invaluable representative for technical education in the state.”

Corbett received her Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from the University of Georgia. She has previously worked as the Tech Prep and School to Work Coordinator at Southeastern Technical College, a science teacher at Tattnall County High School, small business owner, and the Education Coordinator at the Georgia Southern University Center for Wildlife Education.

She also holds Georgia Master Naturalist certification from the UGA Cooperative Extension Service and the UGA Warnell School of Forestry & Natural Resources.