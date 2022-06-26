Camp RAD brings smiles, life skills to local residents

Camp RAD, held at Georgia Southern University's Recreation Activity Center, is a four-week summer day camp that began right after Memorial Day and ended June 23 for local residents with various disabilities.

The camp is for young people between the ages of 10 and 22, and includes activities like rock climbing, food prep, dancing, singing, sensation exploration and more.

Georgia Southern graduate student Michaela Cogswell, right, checks in on camper Emmy Grace Hayes while she makes her own bagel pizza during Camp RAD lunchtime. The camp works with a dietitian to help campers develop food preparation skills. They receive recipes they can take home and make with their families. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Most of the activities are designed to help campers develop confidence and fine tune their motor skills. The camp draws on experts and students in the areas of pediatric occupational, physical and speech therapy, adaptive physical therapy, child and family development, public health and nutrition.

Camp RAD staffer Rebekah Carlisle gets a big hug from camper Matthew Jackson during end of the day singing and dancing time. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The purpose of the camp is to help campers transition into the "real world" after they graduate high school, and to help them lead healthy, independent lives.

Participating in Camp RAD as a student in a Kinesiology class at Georgia Southern, T'Mia Lipscomb, seated, gives a round of applause for campers Bella Cortes, right, and Dedrick Lipsey as they try their hands at hula hoops. Camp RAD gives campers a myriad of ways to develop motor skills. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Camp RAD is under the direction of GSU Associate Professor Gavin Colquitt.