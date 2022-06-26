Camp RAD brings smiles, life skills to local residents

Camp RAD, held at Georgia Southern University's Recreation Activity Center, is a four-week summer day camp that began right after Memorial Day and ended June 23 for local residents with various disabilities.
The camp is for young people between the ages of 10 and 22, and includes activities like rock climbing, food prep, dancing, singing, sensation exploration and more.
Most of the activities are designed to help campers develop confidence and fine tune their motor skills. The camp draws on experts and students in the areas of pediatric occupational, physical and speech therapy, adaptive physical therapy, child and family development, public health and nutrition.
The purpose of the camp is to help campers transition into the "real world" after they graduate high school, and to help them lead healthy, independent lives.
Camp RAD is under the direction of GSU Associate Professor Gavin Colquitt.