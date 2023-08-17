Calendr0818 2023

Today

ä SENIOR COFFEE & Bingo will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CALLED MEETING of the Bulloch County Board of Education to set the millage rate will be held Friday at noon in the boardroom of the Central Office, Williams Road.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä FRIENDS OF the Library Book Craft Event will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä NAMI STATESBORO will meet Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Fair Road, with Delia Mobley, executive director of Open Hearts Community Mission, as guest speaker. For more information call (912) 536-4448.

ä LEADING BY Reading will be held Aug. 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CLASS, “HOW to Use a Flash Drive,” will be held Aug. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Aug. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Book to be discussed: “Dear Edward.” Copies of the book available at the front desk of the library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Name Changes in Genealogy,” will be held Aug. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä FOSTER KIDS Matter 1-Mile Walk will be held Aug. 26 at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds, Highway 67 South, beginning at 11 a.m. Presented by Davon and Tavon Woods. For more information call (201) 468-4870 or visit www.fkm.life.

ä TRIVIA WITH Marion will be held Aug. 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM CLUB will meet Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY PICKS, a program where library staff picks a book or movie to be read or watched for discussion, will meet Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Pick: “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts. Copies available at the front desk. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Getting the Most Out of Genealogical Records,” will be held Aug. 31 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

