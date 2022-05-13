Calendar0514 2022

Upcoming Events

ä SCAVENGER HUNT will begin May 16 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341. For all ages.

ä COOKING DEMONSTRATION will be held May 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet May 17 at 8:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held May 17 at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet May 17 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä MILL CREEK Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet May 17, 6–7 p.m., at Ole Times Restaurant. Adam Bazemore will present, “Old Hickory’s Revolutionary Roots,” a story about Andrew Jackson and his family’s involvement in the War for Independence.

ä BULLOCH BOARD Meeting will be held May 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held May 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä INFORMATION SESSION for the (East Georgia State College) Bobcat to (Georgia Southern University) Eagle (B2E) Program will be held May 20, 3–5 p.m., at EGSC–Statesboro’s new location in the Nessmith-Lane Conference Center, GSU campus, Plant Drive. To register for the session visit https://discover.georgiasouthern.edu/register/B2E. For more information about the program visit https://admissions.georgiasouthern.edu/requirements/transfer/b2e/.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held May 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN BOOK Club will meet May 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä STEM DAY will be held May 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.