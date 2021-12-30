Calendar1231 2021

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Jan. 4 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä VISION BOARD Party will be held Jan. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Jan. 6 at the Luetta Moore Park building, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Social time begins at 2 p.m. followed by business meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program: Martha Wells will present a video program, “A Tour of the DAR Constitution Hall With President General Denise VanBuren.”

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Access Genealogy,” will be held Jan. 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Jan. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä MOVIE MONDAY will be held Jan. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 13 and older.

ä 2022 ORGANIZATIONAL Meeting will be held Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.