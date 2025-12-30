Calendar1230 2025

Today

ä DECEMBER BIRTHDAY and New Year Celebration will be held Tuesday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

Thursday

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Thursday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Jan. 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group will meet Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street. Immediately following the meeting, the City of Statesboro will host a reception to celebrate the beginning of new terms for the mayor and districts 1 and 4 councilmembers.

ä STORYTIME WITH Ms. Sherrie in English & Spanish will be held Jan. 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–12. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Jan. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TECH HELP will be offered Jan. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Jan. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.